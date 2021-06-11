Despite starring in two seasons of “The Crown” as Prince Charles, Josh O’Connor admits he knows absolutely nothing about the Royal Family.

The actor, 31, who won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Prince of Wales, joined Seth Meyers on Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and admitted he was never a follower of the family, despite growing up in England.

RELATED: Josh O’Conner Opens Up About Acting Out The Prince Charles, Princess Diana Love Story On ‘The Crown

“In terms of my experiences with the Royal Family, I’m the worst person to talk about the Royals. I have no idea about anything to do with the Royal Family,” he said.

But O’Connor still finds himself answering questions about the royals.

“I remember going to the Golden Globes, pre-lockdown, pre-pandemic, and I was kind of wide-eyes, in amazement of the whole thing. It was the first time I’d been to a major awards ceremony,” he recalled. “So we were in doing the press line, it was Helena Bonham Carter, myself and Erin Doherty, who plays Princess Anne, and we were going through and every journalist was asking us about Harry and Meghan at the time. Well, they always ask us about Harry and Meghan, but when it came to me, I honestly felt such embarrassment at knowing honestly nothing.”

RELATED: Emma Corrin Thanks Princess Diana During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

He added, “I mean, really, I did take a moment to go, ‘Who is Harry and Meghan?’ And then I realized who it was. I was like, ‘I’m the worst person.’ There couldn’t be a less qualified spokesperson for the Royal Family than me.”

All four seasons of “The Crown” are available to stream on Netflix.