Lorde’s fans have been basking in the glow of her new single “Solar Power”, and on Friday the New Zealand singer-songwriter Zoomed in for a virtual chat with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s “New Music Daily”.

During the interview, Lorde told Lowe she was inspired to write “Solar Power” after a day swimming in the ocean while vacationing at Martha’s Vineyard, and only later realized it bore an uncanny similarity to a 30-year-old rock song.

“I wrote the song on the piano and then we realized like, this is, it sounds a lot like ‘Loaded,’” Lorde said, referencing the Primal Scream track released in 1990.

“I had never heard Primal Scream in my life. I’d been told to check them out,” she explained.

“It’s just one of those crazy things that like, they just were the spiritual forebears of the song,” she said. “I reached out to [Primal Scream founder] Bobby [Gillespie] and he was so lovely about it. And he was like, you know, these things happen. You caught a vibe that we caught years ago. And he gave us his blessing.”

Added Lorde: “‘Loaded’ is 100 per cent, the original blueprint for this, but we arrived at it organically. And I’m glad we did.