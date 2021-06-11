Click to share this via email

Sarah Jessica Parker took a quick trip down memory lane before starting production on the new “Sex and the City” reboot.

The actress revealed how she coincidentally found herself at Carrie Bradshaw’s old apartment on the eve of the first table read for the upcoming 10-episode HBO Max series, “And Just Like That…”

Sharing photos of the iconic building to Instagram, she wrote, “Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again.”

Parker also admitted that she was both “thrilled and terrified” ahead of stepping back into Bradshaw’s Manolo Blahniks.

The 56-year-old star later shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the table read.

The series of snaps included scripts belonging to “SATC” stars like Cynthia Nixon, Chris Noth and Kristin Davis.