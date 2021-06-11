“Doge”, the beloved and viral image of a Shiba Inu, has become the more expensive meme.

The image, which is considered one of the internet’s most iconic and renowned memes, sold as a nonfungible token on Friday, or NFT, for $4 million, making it the most expensive meme NFT of all time.

According to the auction site Zora, auction winner @pleasrdao bid 1,696.9 of the cryptocurrency Ethereum, worth approximately $4 million, for the item. Zora users @twodollahotdoge and @pleasrdao fought it out in a bidding war on Friday afternoon, but @pleasrdao came through with the highest bid.

“We’re so happy to be a part of this milestone in internet history. If any meme deserved to be the new meme NFT record holder, it’s Doge,” said Don Caldwell, editor-in-chief of the internet meme database Know Your Meme.

He later called Doge “one of the most iconic memes in internet history.”

Ahead of the auction, Know Your Meme certified Doge to ensure that the meme was being sold by its rightful owner.

Doge previously won Know Your Meme’s ‘Meme of the Decade’ award in December 2019.