The delayed Euro 2020 championship got off to an incredible start.

At the opening ceremony of the European soccer tournament, Andrea Bocelli took to the field to deliver a performance that had the audience enraptured.

The singer performed the Puccini aria “Nessun dorma”, from the opera Turandot.

It’s not the first time the aria has been performed to open a soccer tournament. In 1990, Luciano Pavarotti popularized the piece with his performance of it at that year’s World Cup.

On Twitter, fans shared their stunned reactions to Bocelli’s powerhouse performance.

Whoever was in charge of that opening Ceremony and getting Bocelli in instead of the usual dribble take a fucking bow. Couldn’t have done it any better — Mainly Oasis (@mainlyoasis) June 11, 2021

Andrea Bocelli singing Nessun Dorma in a football stadium. It doesn’t get much better than this. pic.twitter.com/PF02Q2eX19 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 11, 2021

Andrea Bocelli 🎶 shivers down the spine 👏🏻👏🏽⚽️ — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) June 11, 2021

Just give the Euro 2020 trophy to Andrea Bocelli. — Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) June 11, 2021