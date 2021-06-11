The delayed Euro 2020 championship got off to an incredible start.

At the opening ceremony of the European soccer tournament, Andrea Bocelli took to the field to deliver a performance that had the audience enraptured.

The singer performed the Puccini aria “Nessun dorma”, from the opera Turandot.

It’s not the first time the aria has been performed to open a soccer tournament. In 1990, Luciano Pavarotti popularized the piece with his performance of it at that year’s World Cup.

On Twitter, fans shared their stunned reactions to Bocelli’s powerhouse performance.