Now that “The Witcher” has wrapped production on its second season, fans are awaiting the arrival of new episodes to continue the journey of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill).

While a premiere date for the new season hasn’t yet been announced, the @NetflixGeeked Twitter account has unveiled a brief yet-intriguing new teaser.

RELATED: Netflix Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look As Production Wraps On Season 2 Of ‘The Witcher’

Clocking in at just 12 seconds, the brief snippet offers a glimpse at what viewers can expect when “The Witcher” finally returns.

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen,” reads the official Netflix synopsis of the upcoming season.

RELATED: ‘The Witcher’ Shares Humorous Blooper Reel

“While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside,” the synopsis adds.

The second season of “The Witcher” is expected to debut later this year.