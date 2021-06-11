Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

As the annual G7 Summit kicks off in Cornwall, members of the Royal family joined world leaders at a series of events.

Queen Elizabeth, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the G7 Leaders reception at the Eden Project this evening.

The reception was for the G7 Leaders and CEOs from the world’s largest companies. The party hoped to address how the private sector can work with governments to better the climate emergency as well to discuss how to “build back better” amid the ongoing global pandemic recovery.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the first to greet the royals.

Top tier of the Royal Family at the Eden Project tonight for the #G7Summit Leaders’ Reception.

Queen with Prince Charles a d Camilla, Prince William and Kate.

Later, the Queen, 95, posed for an official photograph, called a “family photo” by organizers, with the other heads of state, including Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The events marked the first time the Queen has met President Joe Biden and his wife First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

The Queen, Camilla and Kate also attended a reception with volunteers who are taking part in the Big Jubilee Lunch that will be a centrepiece of next year’s celebrations marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

All three women looked springtime fresh, with both Camilla and the Queen wearing a bold print.

Kate opted for a stunning white dress and a three-strand pearl and diamond bracelet that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton and Camilla react as the Queen prepares to cut a cake as they attend an event in celebration of ‘The Big Lunch ‘initiative. Photo: Oli Scarff/Pool Photo via AP

Friday evening’s events come just hours after the First Lady of the United States joined Kate at a local preschool.