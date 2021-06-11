Click to share this via email

Amy Schumer is finally responding to the truck stop doppelgänger that has been blowing up the internet.

The situation began after a photograph of a woman who looked just like the comedian surfaced on Twitter.

Prize winner Amelia wanted us to point out that her teardrop tattoo is not because she murdered anyone. She accidentally killed a pedestrian once after falling asleep at the wheel and got the tattoo to honor their memory. pic.twitter.com/Yb2fCibxLS — Celina 52 Truck Stop (@celinatruckstop) June 9, 2021

Celina 52 Truck Stop posted a photo of a woman named “Amelia” who had just won a mini-fridge.

The Truck Stop claimed that Amelia’s tear drop facial tattoo was in honour of a pedestrian she accidentally killed.

The snap quickly went viral due to Amelia’s resemblance to the “Train Wreck” star.

Schumer took to Twitter on Thursday to address the bizarre story.

Wait, what’s going on at a truck stop? -me😢 — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) June 10, 2021

“Wait, what’s going on at a truck stop?”, she asked.

A website called Snopes later pointed out that the Celina 52 Truck Stop is a fake account.

“The ‘Celina 52 Truck Stop’ isn’t a real truck stop,” said the fact-checker. “They write on their Facebook page that they are a ‘satire / parody’ site.”

It’s unclear whether or not Amelia is actually real person or if Schumer’s face was photoshopped into the image.