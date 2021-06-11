Celine Dion is celebrating the moment when it all began.

A post was shared to the Canadian icon’s, 53, official Instagram account on Friday to honour the 40th anniversary of “Ce N’etait Qu’un Reve”, her first single. Dion released the track when she was only 13-years-old.

“It all started 40 years ago today,” the post read. “Celine’s first single, ‘Ce n’était qu’un rêve’ was released. It was co-written by her mom, her brother Jacques and Celine herself.”

The song was a moderate success in Quebec, even stayed on the local charts for several weeks after its release. It wasn’t until “My Heart Will Go On” when the superstar became a mega success.

The first single led Dion to win five Grammy Awards and several concert residencies in Las Vegas, with her first run lasting intermittently from 2003 until 2007.

Dion will make her Vegas return this fall.