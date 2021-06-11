Kim Kardashian has hit another snag in her journey towards becoming a lawyer.

The reality TV star, 40, failed the baby bar for a second time after taking the exam while sick with COVID-19.

“I feel bummed, like totally bummed,” she shared during Thursday’s series finale of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

“It is what it is, I know I just have to not stress about it, there’s so many other f*****g things, stressful things, going on, I just have to do better in the future,” she continued.

Sharing some words of encouragement, Kim’s sister Khloé said, “Honestly you had COVID, you had your 40th birthday, you’re dealing with so much, personally, in your relationship, and just quarantine in itself, and I really don’t think this last time counted.”

Kim also said that she got “pretty much got the same” score as the first time she took the test.

“Kim is dealing with a lot of other things at the same time,” Khloé told the cameras. “The fact that she had COVID and with the show and her relationship with Kanye, so I think you must give herself a little credit just for taking the baby bar.”

Kim previously shared how she didn’t pass the First-Year Law Students’ Examination in her prior attempt.

“If you are doing law school the way I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program,” she explained in a confessional. “And after Year 1, you have to take the baby bar. This one actually is harder, I hear, than the official bar.”

Her mentor, attorney Jessica Jackson, informed her she needed a 560 to pass the exam, but received only a 474.

“That is extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic,” Jackson said.

However, Kim isn’t letting this bump in the road get in the way of her aspirations.

The mom of four will resume studying before taking the test once again.

After 20 seasons, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” said goodbye on Thursday night. You can watch episodes of “KUWTK” on Peacock.