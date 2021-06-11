Click to share this via email

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are celebrating their youngest son, Joaquin.

The proud parents detailed the 18-year-old’s high school graduation on Instagram, sharing a series of photos from the event – including a shot with the celebrity speaker: Gayle King.

Ripa and Consuelos, both 50, posed for selfies with the grad, captioning the post, “The Graduate! #2021.”

On her Instagram Story, Ripa shared a series of behind-the-scenes images, including a shot of the duo getting ready and the snap of Joaquin and King.

“Joaquin casually chatting with commencement speaker @gayleking,” the “Live With Kelly And Ryan” co-host captioned her post.

The teen graduated from Churchill School and Center in New York City and is headed to the University of Michigan in the fall.

Ripa and Consuelos are also parents to Michael, 24, and Lola, 19.