Doja Cat is ready to blast off to the top of the charts once again with her latest intergalactic track.

The “Say So” singer dropped a space-themed video for “Need To Know” on Friday, June 11.

The video sees Doja playing an alien who’s ready to hit up an out of this world club.

Grimes and “Grown-ish” star Ryan Destiny star as Doja’s extraterrestrial friends.

The song features on the 25-year-old star’s upcoming third studio album, Planet Her, which is set to drop on June 25.

Doja’s previous video for “Kiss Me More” followed a similar theme, with “Grey’s Anatomy” star Alex Landi playing an astronaut whose spaceship crash-lands on a pink-hued, sand-covered planet.