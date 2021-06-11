Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Bill Murray is back in the baseball spirit.

The iconic actor, 70, joined his beloved Chicago Cubs Friday night at Wrigley Field to celebrate the first full capacity game since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has dubbed this weekend “Opening Day 2.0.”

In a video shared by the baseball team, Murray addressed the full crowd.

RELATED: Chevy Chase Tells Rob Lowe About His Famous Friendships With Bill Murray, Steve Martin And The Late John Lennon

“This is what it feels like to be 100%!” he shouted from the announcer’s box. “And we’re going to be louder from right now until the last out at the top of the ninth inning, understood?”

“Let’s scare the hell out of these Cardinals!” he added before launching into a rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ball Game”.

RELATED: Bill Murray Says He Was Tricked Into Joining ‘Ghostbusters II’

Murray’s presence must have been good luck for the Cubs as they won 8-5.

This isn’t the first time Murray has treated a Cubs crowd to the song, in July 2020 the actor sang the tune from home while clutching a giant stuffed bear.