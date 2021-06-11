Ricky Martin is reflecting on the 2016 Pulse Nightclub massacre, which took the lives of 49 people and left 50 wounded.

In a new interview with Billboard, the singer, who is now a spokesperson for the OnePulse Foundation, recalled being “very affected, angry, and sad” after the event happened at the Orlando gay club.

“It took me a minute to really let it all in,” he said.

The 49-year-old star has encouraged fans to make a donation to a new memorial for the victims

“At the end of the day, it was a horrible event, and in order for us to give comfort to the survivors and family of the victims, why not build this beautiful shrine so that people can go there and send good thoughts? Beautiful things are going to happen with this project,” he continued.

Martin also talked about how his new song, “Que Rico Fuera”, which was inspired by Pulse.

“Now more than ever, I need to be part of this celebration and, of course, ‘Que Rico Fuera’ has a lot to do with it,” he shared.

“All [the Pulse victims] wanted was to dance, and that’s why I wanted to release this song as soon as possible because all I want is for people to dance,” Martin added. “They were part of the inspiration of this release, to be honest.”