Brian Falduto is opening up about his difficulty coming out after playing “the gay kid” in “School of Rock”.

The former child star says he was unable to come out until his senior year because of the movie.

“I was in so much denial [about my sexuality growing up],” he explained during an appearance on the “Cooper and Anthony Show”.

“Think about it: I was in the fifth grade when this movie came out and I was called gay, and then someone told me that’s not cool, so I was just like, ‘Oh, ok, then I’m not gay’.”

Falduto, who is now an actor, filmmaker, musician and life coach said, continued, “So I was denying it before I even had a notion of what [being gay] was. So by the time I realized I was potentially gay, I was already homophobic towards myself, essentially.”

Falduto also revealed that he’s still in touch with Jack Black, as well as other former child actors from the 2003 film.

“I want to give him a shout out for being an awesome, awesome human,” Falduto said of Black.