Ariana Grande got straight to the point during a recent celebrity Q&A with Diane Keaton.

The legendary actress answered questions from 25 famous friends and fans for Interview magazine.

Grande firstly asked Keaton about her favourite line her 1996 movie “The First Wives Club”.

“It’s not a line, but performing the song ‘You Don’t Own Me’ was so fun,” she recalled.

Grande then asked Keaton the question that everyone has been dying to know: “How does it feel to be so f*****g iconic?”

Keaton replied, “I don’t exactly understand what that means but it’s very kind of you to say. Can you explain to me how I’m iconic?”

She added, “What is that? I understand certain aspects of it, but it’s hard for me to deal with that. I don’t really see it that way. I live with myself and I’m hardly iconic. I get up in the morning and it’s me again. I’m just another person saying, ‘Gee, I’d better feed the dog.'”