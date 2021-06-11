Amy Winehouse’s best friend and flatmate is reflecting on the tragic death of the late singer back in 2012.

RELATED: Johnny Weir Transforms Into Amy Winehouse For Dazzling ‘DWTS’ Quickstep

Tyler James shared a flat with Winehouse before she tragically died of alcohol poisoning.

“Amy was my world,” he recalled in a new interview with The Sunday Times.

“I never have had that connection with someone again and I never will. I loved her. I was on a mission. I had a task. I had a job [to make her well] and that’s all I wanted to do.”

According to James, Winehouse was close to “being healthy,” however, he also shared how the paparazzi made things more difficult for her.

Jame says Winehouse was “hounded” by the media, which was “hard for her.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Honours Amy Winehouse With ‘Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow’ Cover

He went on, “People think they know Amy’s story, and obviously she can’t tell her story. But I wanted to tell what it was like for her, having to actually live in that world. With that level of fame, that level of intrusion, that lack of privacy. I don’t think people really realize the effect that has on a person. She craved normality. The biggest thing that f**ked Amy up was being famous.”

On how Winehouse eventually became mistrustful of people, he says, “I was the only friend she had left by then, the only person around her all the time who wasn’t paid to be around her.”

RELATED: ‘Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On’ Documentary To Premiere On Anniversary Of Singer’s Death

James has turned his experiences into the book My Amy: The Life We Shared, which was published on Thursday, June 10.

“I hope Amy is proud of me. I’m pretty sure she would be,” he added. “I hope that she thinks I have been brave.”