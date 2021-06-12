Britain’s Queen Elizabeth visited a botanical garden in Cornwall on Friday ahead of meeting world leaders attending the G-7 summit.

The 95-year-old monarch was accompanied by her daughter-in-law Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and granddaughter-in-law Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

After being shown around the Eden Project centre, the Queen was offered the chance to cut a cake with a ceremonial sword.

When told by an aide there was a regular knife available, the Queen (cutting into a cake with a ceremonial sword for the launch of #TheBigLunch project) replied, “I know there is! This is something that is more unusual.”⚔️ pic.twitter.com/8ZjGXAI4gf — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 11, 2021

To great amusement, when a member of staff suggested there was a knife available for the task, she quipped that using the sword “was more unusual.”

The Queen later hosted a reception for G-7 leaders at the centre, where U.S President Joe Biden, his wife Jill, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau where seen chatting to members of the royal family.

Other royals including Charles, the Prince of Wales, and William, the Duke of Cambridge, were also in attendance.