Production on upcoming NBC summertime reality competition “Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide” has been halted due to an outbreak of an illness causing extreme intestinal distress in dozens of crew members.

The Wrap reported that filming, taking place in a remote ranch in California’s Simi Valley, was “shut down indefinitely after up to 40 crew members fell violently ill.”

A source close to the production told The Wrap that the crew members were all afflicted with “awful explosive diarrhea” left led people “collapsing” on the set and “being forced to run into port-o-potties.”

RELATED: Tallulah Willis Shares Video Of Backyard Slip N Slide Fun

People confirmed that the production shutdown occurred after a crew member tested positive for giardia, described by the Centers for Disease Control as

a microscopic parasite that causes diarrheal disease, with the parasite “found on surfaces or in soil, food, or water that has been contaminated with feces from infected people or animals,” and “can spread from person to person or through contaminated water, food, surfaces, or objects.”

A rep for Universal Television Alternative Studios, which is producing the show for NBC, issued a statement to People.

“The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to stop production of ‘Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide’ at the current location,” the rep said. “We are in the process of determining next steps in order to complete production.”

RELATED: NBCUniversal Drops First Trailer For Dan Brown’s ‘The Lost Symbol’ TV Series

“Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide” is currently slated to premiere on Sunday, Aug. 8, following the Olympic Summer Games’ closing ceremony; the show was reportedly scheduled to shoot for another week.

The show is hosted by “SNL” alum Bobby Moynihan and comedian Ron Funches; according to an NBC spokesperson, both are healthy.