Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Mandatory Credit: Photo Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter fight for the Celebrity Boxing event at Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ on Wednesday June 11th 2021 Celebrity Boxing: Lamar Odom v. Aaron Carter, Fight, Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - 11 Jun 2021

Lamar Odom emerged victorious from his Celebrity Boxing match against Aaron Carter in Atlantic City Friday night, with the former NBA star knocking out the singer in the second round

The outcome could hardly be called surprising, given that Odom, 41, is a professional athlete while Carter, 31, is not.

In addition, Odom outweighs his opponent by more than 60 pounds and stands a full 10 inches taller.

…And here comes his opponent, Singer, and songwriter, @aaroncarter! Who will win, Aaron Carter or Lamar Odom? Order now: https://t.co/Y5CALKKtmw pic.twitter.com/CDpBeEJTQy — FITE (@FiteTV) June 12, 2021

Odom dominated the match from the start and never let up until knocking out his opponent with a flurry of punches.

RELATED: Aaron Carter’s Song ‘That’s How I Beat Shaq’ Was Based On A True Story

Once he was down on the mat, Carter didn’t get up, giving Odom an decisive win.

Wolfgang Schwan/Shutterstock

Lamar Odom just knocked out Aaron Carter in the second round of their fight. (via @FiteTV)pic.twitter.com/TMLxEPGGFN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 12, 2021

How was this even remotely a fair fight? Lamar is 10 inches taller and 65 pounds heavier than Carter. 😂pic.twitter.com/30exy2TXIL — WG (@NvictusManeo) June 12, 2021

Odom correctly predicted the outcome last month when he spoke with TMZ about the match.

“It’s not gon’ be a fight. It ain’t gon’ be a fight,” he said, accurately predicting that Carter would go down in “the first minute.”

Here’s a sampling of the reaction on Twitter:

Life comes at you fast, Aaron Carter pic.twitter.com/JNxUBsoa7i — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 12, 2021

Aaron Carter when he stepped in the ring with Lamar Odom. pic.twitter.com/uow1s0dOsj — Sean (@FantasticMrDaze) June 12, 2021

Live footage of Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter pic.twitter.com/Ce7CsCZsUg — KG (@KG703_) June 12, 2021

Aaron carter look like a ragdoll getting thrown around by Lamar Odom LMAOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/471JmiHGyW — Elephant_Heart (@HeartElephant) June 12, 2021