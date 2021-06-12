Colton Underwood is putting himself out there on Tinder, and he’s relying on his grandmother for advice when it comes to which way he should be swiping while viewing prospective romantic partners.

In a video the former Bachelor shared on Instagram, he and his grandmother are seen checking out potential matches on the popular dating app.

“Nana helps me swipe on Tinder,” Underwood captioned the video.

“My nana is picky, honest and blunt. But after we stopped filming she said ‘I’m not going to let you settle, you deserve the best and i want someone to make you very happy,’ “he wrote. “We all need a nana in our lives ♥️”

Underwood, who was at the centre of the 23rd season of “The Bachelor”, came out as gay in April.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time,” he said in an interview with “Good Morning America”.

“I’ve hated myself for a long time. And I’m gay,” he declared. “I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”