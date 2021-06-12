Selena Gomez is opening up about how she maintains her mental health.

In a new interview with The Daily Telegraph‘s Stellar magazine promoting her Rare Beauty makeup line, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer said that she’s “in a good place right now” when it comes to her own mental health struggles.

“My mental health is something I work on every day,” she added.

While Gomez is one of the most powerful figures on social media, commanding more than 233 million followers on Instagram, she said it’s important to take a break every once in awhile.

“I think it’s so important to take breaks from scrolling on social media,” Gomez said.

“At Rare Beauty we do social detox weekends often, when we encourage our community to log off for the weekend. It makes a big difference with mental health.”

She also explained how this all ties in with the goal she has in mind for Rare Beauty.

“Society constantly tells us that we’re not enough, [so] I wanted to start a brand to challenge and eliminate that pressure — to change the conversation. My goal with Rare Beauty is to break down these unrealistic standards of beauty,” she said.

“I saw from personal experience how these impossible beauty standards were having such an effect on my mental health and I know a lot of people who felt the same way,” Gomez continued. “There’s a strong connection between how we talk about beauty and mental health. And I think we should discuss both.”