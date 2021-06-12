James Brolin’s love for wife Barbra Streisand just continues to grow.

Brolin appeared on Friday’s edition of “The Talk”, where he discussed the couple’s upcoming 23rd wedding anniversary.

“I like women who say their peace and I’m a calming factor and she gets me up and doing things I wouldn’t normally accomplish and it’s like a perfect situation, the two of us,” Brolin explained.

“We, for a long time, were put out by COVID and a lot of people, their marriages haven’t gone well during these 15 months,” he continued, but insisted the opposite was true in their case.

“We’ve literary fallen in love over this period of time, just being stuck together every day and making it work,” he shared.

“Neither one of us [have] ever gone out the door and we are good at talking things out and 23 years is better than ever.”

Brolin appeared on the show to promote his new Netflix series “Sweet Tooth”, on which he serves as narrator.

The quirky series, set in a post-apocalyptic America populated by human-animal hybrids, is based on a comic book series and produced by Robert Downey Jr.

Asked how much he knew about the project before he signed on, Brolin admitted, “Nothing, nothing. I tried to look it up and saw that a comic book, one of the older issues was very expensive. So, it was explained to me. And, you know, Robert Downey [Jr.] and Susan Downey insisted that I do this, and I’ve never, I’ve had auditions all my life for vocal things and never got one. And they said, he’s doing this, period.”

According to Brolin, his work in “Sweet Tooth” has placed him in high demand as a voice actor.

“Already I’ve booked up another big, animated movie for August. I’m the flavour of the day,” Brolin marvelled.

“I knew about those bits and pieces that I recorded, but I didn’t know any more than anybody else did, and on Friday all eight shows came out. And within 24 hours, it was #1 in the nation,” he said. “So it’s kind of amazing.”

