Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and US First Lady Jill Biden laugh during a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, during the G7 summit.

After the Duchess of Cambridge and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden joined together to talk about their shared passion for early childhood education at the G7 summit, the two ladies have published an opinion piece on what “kids deserve.”

Addressing the “challenges” that the pandemic has brought, both Kate Middleton and Biden expressed, “there are still uncertain months ahead and we must all continue to do our part to support essential workers and to keep our friends and families safe.”

“We both believe that part of this vision for the future must include a fundamental shift in how our countries approach the earliest years of life. If we care about how children perform at school, how they succeed in their careers when they are older, and about their lifelong mental and physical health, then we have to care about how we are nurturing their brains, their experiences and relationships in the early years before school,” the piece published by CNN reads.

Biden, who has over 30 years of classroom teaching experience, and Kate, who for 10 years has studied the role early childhood has on a person’s life, continued to point out a number of studies that concluded: “it is these early years that really matter for lifelong outcomes.”

“This issue should matter to parents and non-parents alike. We can all do our part by valuing the role of mothers, fathers and caregivers. If we want strong economies and strong societies, we need to make sure that those raising and caring for children get the support they need,” they said, adding that we should all support any parent making them “feel valued, supported, and cared for.”

“We also need to value those who work with babies and young children; they play an essential part in the future of our communities.”

Both women agree that early childhood care is the “defining, strategic issues of our time.”

They then called on “CEOs to consider how they support the parents and caregivers in their workforces. And we need leaders across the world to understand that early childhood care and education is where they can make some of the most important, long-term impacts for their nations” both in the U.S., U.K. and abroad.

The piece concluded, “As we look to a post-pandemic future, there are few issues more worthy of our attention than the transformative power of early childhood care and education for our communities and nations. We look forward to championing this work in the years to come.”