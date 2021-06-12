Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are living it up.

The couple, who first started dating last year, have moved in together and they did it in style.

The actress and rocker are renting a Sherman Oaks, California Airbnb for a whopping $30,000 a month.

According to The New York Post, the 5,300 square foot place was just built in April, with the couple moving in a month later.

It spans over five bedrooms, five bathrooms and including a pool, spa, chef’s kitchen and basketball court.

The master bedroom even has its own open deck and terrace.

The two haven’t shared many pictures from their new abode, but the one glimpse by Fox in the picture above speaks a million words. MGK also shared a clip of him trying out the basketball court.

If you want to be their neighbours, a second house at the back of the property is for rent. No word on how much you would have to dish out a month though.