It’s a safe bet that Mandy Patinkin isn’t a big fan of the superhero movie genre, judging by a recent video the “Homeland” star shared on Twitter.

In the video, Patinkin and wife Kathryn Grody are seen chilling on their couch as their son films, asking them, “Name five actors who played Batman.”

Patinkin springs into action with his first response. “Adam Beach, on television,” Patinkin says authoritatively, likely recalling Adam West (who played the Caped Crusader in the campy ’60s TV series) but naming the Canadian actor whose roles include “Flags of Our Fathers” and “Law & Order: SVU”.

Patinkin realizes that’s not quite it, and eventually arrives at “Adam something.”

Grody then takes a a shot. “The great actor that played Chaplin. You know his father gave him f**king marijuana as a kid, he has a lot of issues,” she guesses, apparently confusing Robert Downey Jr.’s role as Iron Man with Batman.

Patinkin thinks he knows another one, but can’t recall his name. “My favourite actor guy. My favourite actor of my generation. You know, he’s just great!” he says.

Grody tries to help out, offering a few wildly incorrect guesses (Daniel Day Lewis, Anthony Hopkins and Kenneth Branagh are mentioned.

“This is horrible and it’s humiliating and you’re not allowed to post any of this stuff, and I’m gonna go learn Spanish because that’s supposed to be a good exercise for your brain,” Grody says.

“Is he skinny?” their son asks. “Yeah,” agrees Patinkin, “but he can also get fat if he needs to be. He got fat in that movie, I don’t think it was about the priests, it was about the economy.”

Patinkin knows he’s close, remembering everything about the actor but his name, insisting, “He’s my favourite!”

Their son finally throws them a hint. “It rhymes with Fish Bin Kale.”

That doesn’t ring any bells, so he tries again. “It rhymes with Kiss Him Stale.”

Grody’s memory is now jogged, correctly guessing Christian Bale and earning a round of applause from her husband. “I love you Christian Bale! You are on the tip of my tongue every f**king minute!” Patinkin bellows. “He is the greatest actor! God forgive me for not remembering your name! I remember your soul.”