Prince William is showing his support for Christian Eriksen after he collapsed on the field during a European Championship game.

On Saturday, Denmark and Finland were playing when midfielder Eriksen collapsed to the ground. His teammates stood around him, shielding the cameras from him as CPR and a heart massage were administered. Another teammate made sure Eriksen didn’t swallow his tongue as he was unconscious.

Eriksen was transferred to the hospital, with officials later giving an update that he was “stable and awake.”

Prince William, who is president of the FA, took to Twitter to personally send his well wishes.

“Encouraging news about Christian Eriksen, we are all thinking about him and his family. Well done to the medical team and Anthony Taylor for their calm and swift action. W,” he tweeted.

Referee Anthony Taylor had quickly reacted to Eriksen’s fall.

Retired player Fabrice Muamba, who collapsed and needed CPR in 2012, tweeted, “Please God”, right after Erkinsen’s incident.

The players eventually continued play after they spoke to Eriksen.

“We have been in contact with him and the players have spoken to Christian,” said Peter Moller of the Danish Football Association. “He is doing well and they are playing the match for Christian.”

However, many of the players, including captain Simon Kjaer, were too overwhelmed to finish the game.