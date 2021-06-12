Britney Spears is giving her fans a rare glimpse of her favourite tattoo.

The pop diva posted a photo of herself in a hot pink swimsuit, holding her hair so the ink on the back of her neck was visible.

RELATED: Salma Hayek Does Britney Spears’ ‘Baby One More Time’ Dance

“Hot pink makes my tan pop 🌸👙🌸!!!! Have you seen the tattoo on the back of my neck before ???? It’s Hebrew, it’s a language written backwards !!!! It says Mem Hey Shin and means healing !!!! It’s my favorite tattoo but ironically you never see it 😉😉😉 !!!!!” she captioned the look.

Spears got the tattoo in 2004 while on tour.

RELATED: Nick Carter Reveals Backstreet Boys Turned Down 2001 Super Bowl Show With *NSYNC & Britney Spears

She also has a triangle on the back of her hand, a butterfly on her foot and a dice on her wrist, among others.