Zooey Deschanel is gushing over her boyfriend Jonathan Scott.

“I just think Jonathan is just the nicest person in the world,” she told Us Weekly. “So, I’m just really lucky. I just try to be as nice back as, you know, he is. And it works.”

The new host of “The Celebrity Dating Game” and the “Property Brothers” star met while filming “Carpool Karaoke” in 2019.

Asked if she would ever give the game show a try, Deschanel responded, “I have the best boyfriend in the world, so I don’t even think about doing something like that.”

Scott obviously feels the same way about the “Elf” star, sharing a heartfelt birthday message earlier this year.

“You are caring, talented, hilarious, sweet and just as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside,” he wrote at the time.