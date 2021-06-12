One marriage proposal in Los Angeles went an extra step on Saturday.

A lucky lady named Mollie Pratt was first proposed to with a skywriting message. The message was then followed up with a “she said yes”.

someone proposed in the sky it says “will you marry me mollie pratt” “she said yes” “i love you more than anything” “excited to spend my life with you” “until death do us part” then “got one more thing to say” “joe rogan is literally 5 foot 3” ???? congrats mollie i guess??? pic.twitter.com/PAQa4pVILe — nova (@novaazalea_) June 12, 2021

some lady named mollie pratt is currently the recipient of the worlds most elaborate proposal in Los Angeles right now good for her pic.twitter.com/J6ohhPaXOh — Maddie Crichton (@maddiecrichton) June 12, 2021

Not sparing any expense on the skywriting, more messages like “I love you more than anything” and “until death do us part” appeared. Typically, one message can cost thousands of dollars.

However, it was the final message that had everyone confused as they trolled Joe Rogan.

“Joe Rogan is literally 5 foot 3,” it read.

The message gained lots of attention on Twitter as locals expressed their delight and confusion over the message.

went to grab a soda at my local market and looked up to see sky writing that says : JOE ROGEN IS LITERALLY 5 FOOT 3. What is life? pic.twitter.com/13VtW3qTt0 — Joe Blaugrund (@joeblaugrund) June 12, 2021

Oh I love Los Angeles sometimes asdfghjkl. Skywriting that says “joe rogan is literally 5 foot 3” pic.twitter.com/jJin5Chc2c — faintlyglow✨ (@faintlyglow) June 12, 2021

For fact sake, Rogan is actually 5’7″ as per Google. However, there is an entire Reddit thread dedicated to how tall Rogan is, with many claiming he is shorter than he says he is.

Safe to say that Rogan won’t be invited to the wedding.