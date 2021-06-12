Click to share this via email

Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie during ''Peace One Day'' New York City Screening, 2005.

First Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, now Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller?

The “Maleficent” star was spotted entering an apartment complex in Brooklyn where her first ex-husband Miller lives.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, Jolie headed into the building on Friday night wearing a tan trench coat, and carrying her Louis Vuitton purse and a bottle of Peter Michael Wine.

Jolie was then spotted leaving after a three hour visit around 10:30 p.m., the “Elementary” star was seen the next morning going for a jog.

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller attend the Miramax Party for 56th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 24, 1999. — Photo: Getty

Jolie is currently in town with her seven kids to celebrate her birthday.

Miller and Jolie met on the set of 1995’s “Hackers” and were married by March the following year.

The wedding gained a lot of attention as Jolie, 20 at the time, as she wore only black leather pants and a white shirt with Miller’s name written on it in her own blood.

“It’s your husband. You’re about to marry him,” she told The New York Times. “You can sacrifice a little to make it really special.”

With busy schedules, the long distance relationship didn’t last and they separated in September 1997. They officially divorced in 1999.

Jolie went on to marry Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 to 2003 and then Brad Pitt from 2014 to 2019. Miller married “Law & Order” star Michele Hicks, but after 10 years they split in 2018.

With Bennifer giving it a second shot and now the possibility of Jolie and Miller, could Pitt and Jennifer Aniston be next? One can hope.

ET Canada has reached out to Jolie’s rep for comment.