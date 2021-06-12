Click to share this via email

Joe Jonas had some spare time while in Atlanta and filled it by crashing a SoulCycle class.

“When you’ve got an off day in Atlanta,” Jonas wrote on Instagram next to a clip of his adventures. “Why wouldn’t you drop-in for a Jonas Brothers vs. One Direction class at SoulCycle?? Let’s get it!”

He first tried to join the class but there was a waitlist, so he called. Calling still didn’t work so the new dad made the choice to just show up.

“I was wondering who was winning the Jonas Brothers vs. One Direction class?” he asked reception.

Reception teased it was One Direction– “what the f**k is that about?” Jonas responded, laughing.

And even though the class was full, they let him in.

Wearing his facemask, Jonas entered the room.

“Hey! What’s good?” the slightly confused instructor, Lauren, asked. “What’s going on here?”

It wasn’t until he pulled down his mask that it started to set in.

“Holy s**t,” she screamed, while the riders were still trying to figure out what was happening.

“Let’s push it,” Jonas encouraged everyone, even jumping up on a bike of his own.

“One of the many reasons why we ❤️ you Joe,” Brad Goreski responded to the post.

Jordan McGraw teased, “Can you imagine if you walked in and Harry Styles was already there. Then you’d have to actually fight.”

Even Lauren responded, adding, “First time I have gone speechless over the mic. Thank you for that epic surprise today! And to clarify, Jonas Brothers won .”