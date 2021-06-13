A man was arrested outside Kylie Jenner’s home when police arrived on the scene and he refused to leave until he could tell her how much he loved her.

According to TMZ, the man had previously been spotted by the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s security team at her home, but had previously followed instructions and left when told.

This time, however, the 35-year-old man refused to leave until he could see Jenner face to face, something her security team was not going to allow; instead, they detained him until police arrived to place him under arrest.

He was reportedly charged with misdemeanour trespassing and subsequently released.

Jenner wasn’t in the residence at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, she’s not the only member of the family to deal with a similar issue; last month, sister Kim Kardashian was granted a restraining order against a lovestruck stalker who’d allegedly been harassing her for months.