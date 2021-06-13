Rapper Polo G is facing several charges after being arrested during a traffic stop in Miami, and the “Rapstar” rapper’s mother is pinning the blame on police officers, claiming they racially profiled her son.

People cites online jail records indicating that Polo G (whose real name is Taurus Bartlett) was booked on Saturday morning charged with three felonies: battery of a police officer, threatening to harm a public servant and resisting a police officer with violence.

He was also charged with two misdemeanours: resisting a police officer without violence and criminal mischief. He was subsequently released on bond, records show.

RELATED: Rapper Lil Yachty Arrested For Driving 150 mph In Ferrari

According to a report in the Miami Herald, Polo G’s car was pulled over by officers for “an unspecified traffic infraction.” During his interaction with police, the rapper allegedly “ended up in a struggle” with officers, reportedly striking an one officer in the head multiple times.

Stacia Mac, mother of the 22-year-old rapper, took to Twitter and claimed her son was in the passenger seat when the car was pulled over.

“None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!!” she wrote. “He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security. He was moving smart and correctly. What more could he have done.”

None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!! He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security. He was moving smart and correctly. What more could he have done. https://t.co/pXSgxP0ukz — Stacia.mac (@StaciaMac1) June 12, 2021

She continued in some posts she for Instagram Story, which were subsequently shared by The Shade Room.

“They stopped them because they were driving while Black,” Mac said, per The Shade Room, which reposted her videos. “When I go and approach them to ask about my children, namely my minor son who’s 16, they tell us that if we don’t leave that they’re gonna lock us up.”

The Miami Police Department is now reviewing the arrest.

“The department has initiated a review of this incident, which will include an examination of all camera footage to ensure adherence to departmental policy and law,” the department confirmed via Twitter.