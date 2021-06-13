The news that “Kim’s Convenience” was ending after its fifth season came as a shock to both viewers and the show’s cast.

Meanwhile, subsequent news that a spin-off was in the works resulted in controversy, given that the new show would centre on Shannon Ross, the character played by Nicole Power, the only non-Asian member of the cast.

Despite the criticism, “Kim’s” star Paul Hyung-Sun Lee is defending the show, “Strays”, which will follow Shannon as she starts a new career in Hamilton, Ontario.

“This is my friend @nicoleppower I met her in 2016 when we were shooting Season 1 of @kimsconvenience,” writes the actor alongside a photo of himself and Power that he posted on Instagram.

“I had heard she was hilarious and talented and above all else: kind. I was lucky enough to have a few scenes with her that season and she blew me away with how funny she was,” he continued.

“Over the next five years she impressed me with her professionalism, intelligence, talent, and again, her kindness. She brought 💯 of who she was to set everyday and in my opinion helped make the show as strong and as funny as it was. I’m privileged to call her my friend and I care for her very much,” he added.

“I’m personally very excited to see what she can do with her new show ‘Strays’. There are super fabulous and talented actors who are part of that cast and I’m also a fan of the writers as I worked with many of them during my time at Kim’s and consider them friends too. I want my friends to succeed, just as I would hope they would do the same for me,” he concluded. “Because at the end of the day, I believe kindness and love trump all.”

“Kim’s Convenience” star Simu Liu took to Facebook on June 2 to express his “frustration” with the way the show ended. While insisting he wishes “Strays” to succeed, he admitted to being “resentful of all of the circumstances that led to the one non-Asian character getting her own show. And not that they would ever ask, but I will adamantly refuse to reprise my role in any capacity.”