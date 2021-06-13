The “Fast & Furious” franchise is about to put on the brakes.

During a recent press junket, star Vin Diesel revealed that the upcoming 10th and 11th “Fast & Furious” movies will be the final ones in the franchise, which has so far brought in nearly $6 billion at the box office.

According to Diesel, those final two films will likely release in 2023 and 2024.

“Every story deserves its own ending,” said Diesel.

“I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should,” he said. “There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it.”

Director Justin Lin said the idea of bringing the saga to a conclusion during a conversation with Diesel, who has played Dominic Toretto in the franchise since “The Fast and the Furious” in 2001.

“We got together and Vin says ’I think we should think about closing up the saga now,’” said Lin, who has directed five of the franchise’s films, and has already committed to directing the final two.

“Nine is kind of the first film of the final chapter,” the director said of the just-released “Fast & Furious 9”.

“We’re kind of reconfiguring everything, so that the next two movies should wrap up this amazing journey for these characters,” Lin explained.

“This franchise was born from the pavement, from the concrete,” Diesel added. “The world just championed this underdog to a place where it has already surpassed all of these other franchises. But the franchise has a soul, and that soul has to rest.”