Shia LaBeouf is now a viral star on TikTok — through no fault of his own.

A video posted on the social media app featuring the actor in the background has received more than 3.6 million viewers.

In the post, TikTok user @kaylimadisyn shared footage of a birthday celebration, in which she and her dinging companions sing a verse of “Happy Birthday” to her mother.

In the background, LaBeouf is seen sitting in a booth, singing along, and even joins in the applause when the song is completed.

“When you go out with your mom for breakfast and didn’t even notice Shia labeouf singing your mom happy birthday in the background…..” she captioned the video.