Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II and President Joe Biden met up at Windsor Castle on Sunday. The pair — alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — convened at the dais in the Quadrangle of the castle, where a Guard of Honor formed of the Queen’s Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards gave the Bidens a royal salute.

The couple has been in England for the G7 Summit, which began Friday in Cornwall, England. The Bidens briefly met the queen on Friday, and enjoyed tea with her at Windsor Castle on Sunday.