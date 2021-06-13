Click to share this via email

Drake is promising the wait for his hugely anticipated new album won’t last much longer.

On Saturday, Champagne Papi attended the Ultimate Rap League’s N.O.M.E. XI battle rap event, where he presented a $50,000 grand prize to the winner.

After the competition, Drake sat down for a chat with battle rappers Nunu Nellz and Tsu Surf, broadcast on on the live streaming app Caffeine.

During the conversation, reported Complex, Drake said he wanted to attend the Murda Mook and Reed Dollaz rap battle set to take place at the Summer Madness event held at in mid-September.

“I’ll be there,” he said before dropping a big hint about when his forthcoming LP, “Certified Love Boy”, will be arriving.

“My album will be out by then,” he added.