Cesar Castillo is taking an emotional look back at the 20 seasons of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

As the iconic reality show came to an end, Castillo, a camera person on the show, made a nearly 14 minute montage of the crew travelling around the world to produce “KUWTK”.

“During these years, friendships and bonds were built and eventually these relationships transitioned into becoming a family. We’ve created so many memories throughout the years, here are some of them,” Castillo captioned the video on Instagram that showed “how we are a family.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Reveals She Failed The Baby Bar For A Second Time

“Thank you to our amazing crew,” Kris Jenner said, calling them the “backbone” of the show.

Throughout the years, the show travelled to incredible destinations including Bali, Uganda, Cannes Film Festival, Rome, South Africa, Maldives, London, Thailand, Paris and Area 51.

“You guys know every secret, you have kept every secret,” Kim Kardashian also praised. “I consider you guys life long family.”

“I have really held off wanting to record this video, I just can’t believe it is all coming to an end,” Khloe said. “All my stories involve the crew.”

Kourtney also took part in the clip, “I love you guys, and I am going to be sad not to see you as much as you think I won’t be. I really am going to miss you.”

Kim shared a shorter clip on Twitter, adding a heart emoji.

Our camera guy Cesar made this video 🤍 Watch the full video on Instagram https://t.co/JtAazwKGCH pic.twitter.com/XlHAnNEIn7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2021

Kourtney also shared it on her Instagram Stories, adding, “Cesar I love you and hate you because I am sobbing now!! No one will ever understand out bond. 15 years together basically every day. Through the best of times, through the worst of times. This is love.”

Instagram Story. Photo: @khloekardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Kris Jenner Calls Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s Relationship ‘The Best’

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” aired the series finale on Thursday.