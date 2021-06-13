Vienna Girardi is expecting!

The “Bachelor” alum announced she is pregnant while honouring her twin girls that she suffered pregnancy loss with three years ago.

“I have been waiting so long to tell you all about this tiny surprise! First, thank you all for the support, love and prayers over the years,” Girardi wrote next to a rainbow and heart emoji.

“I can’t wait to meet you. I have waited my whole life for you!” she wrote in another post. According to E!, she also shared an image of the twins’ onesie, adding, “Handpicked for Earth by my sisters, Gia and Mia in heaven.”

And more celebrations were in order as the reality star, who took home the rose on Jake Pavelka’s season, is pregnant at the same time as her best friend, former Miss United States Rachael Todd.

“Getting to experience this with my best friend is the best part,” Todd wrote in another Insta Story.

In August 2017, Girardi shared that she lost her twins at 18 weeks.

“RIP My Sweet Angels Your mommy will never forget you and I loved you both with my entire heart,” she said at the time. “I thank you all for your support and prayers but I would appreciate it if at this time everyone can respect my privacy and allow me to grieve.”