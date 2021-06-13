Liam Payne has been candid about his struggles with alcohol, and is now discussing the role that comedian Russell Brand has had on his sobriety.

In an interview for the “Diary of a CEO” podcast , via the Daily Mail, Payne discussed attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings with Brand, who is likewise in recovery.

“There was everyone from prison guards to ex-soldiers to postmen to bin men, me and Russell,” he said.

“It was the weirdest room. We’re in some old community church room and he’s taking the chair and doing standup,” Payne recalled.

Those experiences, Payne revealed, are forming the basis for a short comedy film he’s starring in.

“I am not going to give the script… and I’ve not spoken to Russ about it yet. But I am one of the characters,” he explained.

“I’m excited about the film. I showed it to one of my friends and she laughed a lot,” Payne added.

Recalling those meeting, Payne said, “I had a thing with drink, and it was a guy called Chip Somers who got me sober. I was sober for about a year and visited Russell Brand. We went down to meetings together.”

Getting sober, recalled Payne, was a “lonely” struggle. “I was at a point where I was too young to stop drinking and it turned my social life upside down. It was very lonely,” he admitted. “Many things in my life went up, but many things went down at the same time. It was about pressing that reset button and ­realizing you could cope without it.”