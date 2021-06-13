Madonna has made her New York City return.

The “Material Girl” singer celebrated her return on Instagram by sharing a number of photos of herself in a black bra and boy shorts.

“New Life New York 🗽Re-Invention……….👀🖤🎥,” Madonna captioned them.

Madonna’s “re-invention” could be in reference to her upcoming biopic. She was working with Diablo Cody on “Express Yourself” but a recent post seems to suggest that she has now teamed up with Erin Wilson.

Madonna lives in Portugal with her six kids, but recently made the trip to the U.S. to celebrate her dad Silvio’s 90th birthday at his vineyard in Leelanau County, Michigan.