Courteney Cox is celebrating her daughter’s birthday with some adorable throwback posts.

The “Friends” star marked Coco’s 17th birthday by posting images of her daughter that she shares with David Arquette.

The snaps included one of a baby Coco, her as a toddler belting out karaoke, Coco as a mermaid and a more recent pic.

“Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco. I love you so much,” Cox captioned the post.

Arquette also celebrated his daughter’s birthday with a photo of her goofing off at a basketball game.

“I couldn’t love anything or anyone more than I love @cocoarquette_ Thank you for being you. I love you with all my heart. Happy 17th Birthday!!!” the actor said.

In a separate post, he shared a video of her as a toddler doing her “ear trick” as she folded over her ear so it stuck in place.

But the tributes to Coco didn’t end there as Arquette shared another, much more recent photo of his daughter.