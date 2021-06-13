Ned Beatty has died at 83.

The actor, best known for his work in “Superman” and “Network”, died on Sunday in his sleep.

“Ned passed away from natural causes Sunday morning, surrounded by his family and loved ones. His family has decided to keep details private at this time,” his manager said in a statement to ET Canada. “Ned was an iconic, legendary talent, as well as a dear friend, and he will be missed by us all.”

His decade spanning career included recently voicing Latso, the evil bear, in “Toy Story 3”. He was also in “Charlie Wilson’s War”, “Shooter”, “Friendly Fire”, “Deliverance”, “All The President’s Men”, “Nashville”, “The Big Easy”, “Captain America” and many, many more.

On top of his film career, he appeared in many hit television shows like “M*A*S*H*”, “Roseanne”, “Law & Order” and “Murder She Wrote”.

Roseanne, Ned Beatty, John Goodman, — Photo: Carsey-Werner Company/CPImages

Beatty is survived by his wife Sandra Johnson and eight kids and grandchildren.

ET Canada has reached out to Beatty’s rep for comment.