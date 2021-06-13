Nicki Minaj has responded after T-Pain expressed his disappointment about being turned down by her.

The “Buy U A Drank” rapper was on “Desus & Mero” where he recalled asking a then up and coming artist–Minaj– if she would collab with him on a “quick little verse.”

“She was like, ‘Hey, I’m an artist too and I’m working on my s**t, so ya know, baby chill,” recalled T-Pain.

T-Pain said her response wasn’t “malicious” but he was heartbroken.

“Maybe I was in love with Nicki Minaj,” he said.

Upon hearing this, Minaj responded in the comments.

“I don’t remember this AT ALL but it DEF sound like smthn I would say 🥴😂 omg what was I thinking?” Minaj wrote. “He was already a rlly big artist. I was still underground.”

“I was under so much pressure to deliver 😫 my bad babe, all love. I have nthn but respect for your talent. 🎀♥️ and thank you & Kanye for clearing ‘Go Hard’ for Beam Me Up Scotty last month. 🙏 listening to you over & over on that record taught me SM about harmonies & background vocals. Your vocals on that song alone are GOATED FOR LIFE. I listened to every single detail,” she added.

Perhaps a Minaj/T-Pain collaboration could still happen.