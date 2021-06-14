The first trailer for season two of “The Morning Show” is finally here.

“There is a cost to success and fame” and that is just what “The Morning Show” will dive into.

RELATED: Here’s Your Early Look At ‘The Morning Show’ Season 2

Off the success of the first season of the hit Apple+ show, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return, picking up after the explosive ending as they find themselves with “a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.”

Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden also return.

RELATED: Julianna Margulies To Star In ‘The Morning Show’ Season 2

Additionally, the trailer gives a glimpse of the highly anticipated addition of Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.

The award winning show returns to Apple+ on Sept. 17, with a new episode each Friday.