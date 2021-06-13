Click to share this via email

Dance icon and “Grey’s Anatomy” producer, director and actress Debbie Allen is stopping by “The Ellen DeGeneres” show.

On Monday’s episode, Allen sat down with tWitch, who is filling in for the host, where they spoke of her new Debbie Allen Middle School.

“To have that safe haven,” Allen said of her dance academy.

Then speaking of the importance of her middle school, she added, “It’s for these kids, this oasis for their cultural identity.”

Things then turned to how she took on becoming the executive producer of “Grey’s”.

“It was a blessing and great responsibility,” Allen said of working on the show, explaining that even before MeToo she was hiring 50 per cent female directors after knowing how she herself struggled to find work.

“I found woman, Black men. I still hired some cute white boys, I didn’t leave them out,” she continued, laughing.

But it wouldn’t be an episode of “Ellen” without some dancing as the two pros played “Name That Dance”.



The hilarious game got tWitch doing the floss and Allen tap dancing and performing “Da Butt”.