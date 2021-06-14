Click to share this via email

There was a “Scrubs” reunion on Sunday’s episode of “Celebrity Family Feud”.

Zach Braff and Donald Faison, who played J.D. and Turk on the show, were among the stars appearing on the Steve Harvey-hosted game show.

The pair battled it out against their on-screen “Scrubs” nemesis Neil Flynn who played Janitor on the much-loved show.

“Scrubs” stars battle it out on “Celebrity Family Feud”. Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

Some of the “Scrubs”-themed “Fake Doctors, Real Friends” podcast crew, including editor Joelle Monique and sound engineer Danl Goodman, also helped Braff and Faison on their team, along with “Scrubs” creator Bill Lawrence.

Faison’s answers had everyone in stitches, as he responded with “alligator” when asked which animal would help you get over the fence in a zoo. Braff had got the top answer with giraffe.

Faison then suffered another blunder as he responded “California” when asked to name a city with a lot of rich people living in it, before quickly saying “Los Angeles”, which ended up being the number 1 answer.

Harvey gave the actor the benefit of the doubt, meaning the team won $25,000 for the organization Stop AAPI Hate.

See more from Faison’s Fast Money train wreck in the clip above, and watch more from the “Scrubs” reunion below.