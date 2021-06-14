A trial is set to begin today for Linda O’Leary, the wife of celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary, who is charged in a boat crash that killed two people.
The collision — which took place on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto on the night of Aug. 24, 2019 — also left three people injured.
Linda O’Leary faces one charge of careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.
Her lawyer has previously said she is a “cautious” and “experienced” boater, and described the incident as a “terrible tragedy.”
Brian Greenspan said at the time that his client broke her foot in the crash and needed surgery as a result.
Gary Poltash, 64, from Florida died at the scene, while Suzana Brito, 48, from Uxbridge, Ont., died in hospital a few days later.
The operator of the other boat, Richard Ruh, of Orchard Park, N.Y., was also charged in the incident. He faced one count of failing to exhibit a navigation light while underway.
The trial is being held in Parry Sound, Ont., but is also accessible by video conference.