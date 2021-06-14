Click to share this via email

WATCH ABOVE: Linda O’Leary is one of two people charged in connection with a deadly boat crash in northern Ontario from late August. Two people were killed and three others injured. Morganne Campbell has more in this report. – Sep 24, 2019

A trial is set to begin today for Linda O’Leary, the wife of celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary, who is charged in a boat crash that killed two people.

The collision — which took place on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto on the night of Aug. 24, 2019 — also left three people injured.

Linda O’Leary faces one charge of careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.

Her lawyer has previously said she is a “cautious” and “experienced” boater, and described the incident as a “terrible tragedy.”